Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.430-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.21 million.Progyny also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.030-$0.070 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

PGNY stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.44. 872,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,667. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.86. Progyny has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $66.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54 and a beta of 1.79.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. Equities analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $365,936.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 277,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $17,822,160.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,425,733 shares of company stock worth $86,906,760 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

