Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progenity, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in developing and commercializing molecular testing products, as well as innovating in the field of precision medicine. Progenity, Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Progenity from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progenity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

Progenity stock opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -0.15. Progenity has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progenity will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PROG. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Progenity by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 24,356 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progenity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Progenity by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Progenity during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,322,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progenity by 416.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

