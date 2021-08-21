Private Ocean LLC Has $82,000 Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Private Ocean LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 21.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,580 shares of company stock worth $6,403,466 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.64. The company had a trading volume of 10,543,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,844,205. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.70. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $46.97 and a one year high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.