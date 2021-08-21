Private Ocean LLC Grows Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 499.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 6elm Capital LP raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. 6elm Capital LP now owns 74,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,152 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 8,148.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 71,710 shares in the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,912,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Airbnb from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Airbnb from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.06.

Airbnb stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,996,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,800,777. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.91. The firm has a market cap of $88.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $29,428,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,756,974.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 486,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $68,055,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 550,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,016,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,622,695 shares of company stock valued at $526,362,343 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.