Private Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

Private Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSJL. Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 11,782 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 933,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,520,000 after acquiring an additional 40,520 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSJL opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.01. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $23.18.

