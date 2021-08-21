Private Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 7,131 SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 41,050.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the second quarter worth $99,000.

Shares of XME stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $47.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.21.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

