Private Advisory Group LLC Has $2.66 Million Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC owned 0.95% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMHI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,649,000 after purchasing an additional 127,835 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,590,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1,503.5% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 61,209 shares during the period. Sterling Manor Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,611,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,621,000.

FMHI stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.62. 24,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,711. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.57. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.36 and a 1-year high of $57.76.

