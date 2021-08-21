Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,841 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,841 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 134.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,241,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $143,000,000 after buying an additional 3,008,406 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 167.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,646,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,911,000 after buying an additional 1,031,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,155,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,366,000 after buying an additional 778,794 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 74.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,331,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,318,000 after buying an additional 567,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 71.2% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,330,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,307,000 after buying an additional 553,388 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on KTOS shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Noble Financial upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $77,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $263,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 133,946 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,392 in the last 90 days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $34.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.75.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

