Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Avidity Biosciences were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Avidity Biosciences by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,757,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,336,000 after purchasing an additional 812,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,689,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,662,000 after buying an additional 660,470 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,800,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,267,000 after buying an additional 368,834 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $3,895,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,022,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,291,000 after buying an additional 168,764 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $362,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $565,212.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,211.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,303 shares of company stock worth $933,720 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

RNA opened at $20.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $759.05 million, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.57. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $37.46.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.01. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 846.95% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

