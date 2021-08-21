Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,067 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 8.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Prothena were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRTA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Prothena by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at $366,000. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTA opened at $59.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.22. Prothena Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $67.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 30.73% and a negative net margin of 115.87%. Sell-side analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PRTA shares. Bank of America upgraded Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Prothena from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Prothena from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.30.

In other Prothena news, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $247,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,887.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $572,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,081,192. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

