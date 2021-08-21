Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 12,471 Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth $322,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. 19.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

DSP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Viant Technology from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

NASDAQ DSP opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $843.96 million and a PE ratio of 0.69. Viant Technology Inc. has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.38.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.