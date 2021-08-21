Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 111,353 Shares of OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) by 740.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 111,353 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of OncoCyte worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter worth about $53,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter worth about $119,000. 59.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.71.

NYSEAMERICAN OCX opened at $4.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $379.15 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27. OncoCyte Co. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $6.57.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 million. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 652.99%. Equities analysts predict that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

