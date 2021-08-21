Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $133,239,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 3,655.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,687,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,825 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,752,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $449,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,393,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $544,343,000 after purchasing an additional 771,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,688,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,844,000 after purchasing an additional 534,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In other news, SVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 6,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.49, for a total transaction of $384,721.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $1,177,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,670. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ST opened at $57.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $39.82 and a 52 week high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.11 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

