Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) Declares $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of PFBI stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.14. Premier Financial Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $19.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

About Premier Financial Bancorp

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

