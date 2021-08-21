Powerledger (POWR) Price Tops $0.32 on Exchanges

Powerledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last week, Powerledger has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Powerledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000644 BTC on exchanges. Powerledger has a total market capitalization of $144.70 million and approximately $9.92 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Powerledger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00057059 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00014849 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.52 or 0.00813172 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00048228 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Powerledger Coin Profile

Powerledger (CRYPTO:POWR) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 457,485,997 coins. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/PowerLedger . Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Powerledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Powerledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Powerledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Powerledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Powerledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.