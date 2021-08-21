Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.24 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 193,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 212,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $2,838,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,294,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $3,393,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $983,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $393,000. 1.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

