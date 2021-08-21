POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $80.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “POSCO, formerly known as Pohang Iron & Steel Company Ltd., manufactures hot and cold rolled steel products, heavy plate and other steel products for the construction and shipbuilding industries. “

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of POSCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.00.

NYSE PKX opened at $65.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.74. POSCO has a twelve month low of $38.26 and a twelve month high of $92.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.16.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 4.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that POSCO will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in POSCO by 3.6% in the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in POSCO by 2.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in POSCO by 0.9% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in POSCO by 9.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in POSCO by 2.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

About POSCO

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

