Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($0.41) Per Share

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Porch Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Sherlund now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.49). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stephens began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

NASDAQ PRCH opened at $15.22 on Thursday. Porch Group has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 7.07.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Porch Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 118,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Porch Group by 9.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in Porch Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 138,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Porch Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Porch Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. 54.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 322,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,280,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

