Poplar Forest Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock remained flat at $$49.35 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,097,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,887,938. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.50. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.