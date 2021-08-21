Poplar Forest Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 166.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 289.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 892.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBSS traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.55. 59,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,477. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.62. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.00 and a 12-month high of $94.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.08). John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 6.96%.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s previous None dividend of $2.50.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

