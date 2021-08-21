Poplar Forest Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,879 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $9,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CW. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.4% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 62,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter worth about $2,171,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 71.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 22,130 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 73.5% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 14,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 21.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CW traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.60. 65,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.81. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $83.04 and a 1-year high of $133.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.61.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 9.74%. Analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

