Poplar Forest Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 310,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,493,000. The Allstate makes up 4.0% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned 0.10% of The Allstate as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The Allstate by 150.5% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $134.56. 1,353,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,836,065. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $86.51 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.15. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALL. Citigroup lowered The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James set a $130.49 target price on shares of The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.17.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

