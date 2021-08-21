Polkastarter Achieves Market Capitalization of $134.98 Million (POLS)

Polkastarter (CURRENCY:POLS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Polkastarter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.84 or 0.00003750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkastarter has a total market capitalization of $134.98 million and $29.02 million worth of Polkastarter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polkastarter has traded up 17% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00058400 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.85 or 0.00830572 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00048852 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Polkastarter Profile

Polkastarter (POLS) is a coin. Polkastarter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,301,332 coins. Polkastarter’s official website is www.polkastarter.com/token . Polkastarter’s official Twitter account is @polkastarter and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “POLS token holders will be able to vote on product features, token utility, types of auctions and even decide which projects get to be featured by Polkastarter. Transaction fees will be paid in POLS. “

Polkastarter Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkastarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkastarter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkastarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

