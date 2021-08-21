pNetwork 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $18.67 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One pNetwork coin can now be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002623 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, pNetwork has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. pNetwork has a market cap of $40.53 million and $18.67 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About pNetwork

PNT is a coin. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 80,157,405 coins and its circulating supply is 31,789,566 coins. pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for pNetwork is p.network

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling pNetwork

