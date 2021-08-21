PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Trading Down 8.2%

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)’s stock price dropped 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.37 and last traded at $29.79. Approximately 13,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 248,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.45.

PMVP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PMV Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.79.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thilo Schroeder sold 22,095 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $796,082.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Henry Mack sold 1,029 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $36,560.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 442,049 shares of company stock valued at $15,262,035. 21.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,659,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,897,000 after buying an additional 80,858 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $605,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,421.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,765,000 after buying an additional 898,291 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.