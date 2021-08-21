PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Receives “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PLXP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of PLx Pharma stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.86. PLx Pharma has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $461.97 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 5.11.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Valentino acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 487,890 shares in the company, valued at $6,088,867.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 16.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 6.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 19.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of PLx Pharma by 41.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.28% of the company’s stock.

PLx Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing the PLxGuard drug delivery system to provide various products in the United States. The company's lead product candidates are Vazalore 325 mg and Vazalore 81 mg, which are formulations of aspirin that use the PLxGuard delivery system, which provides patients with vascular disease and diabetic patients who are candidates for aspirin therapy based on physician recommendation, with fast, reliable, and predictable platelet inhibition as compared to enteric-coated aspirin, as well as reduces the risk of stomach erosions and ulcers as compared with immediate-release aspirin, after seven days of treatment.

