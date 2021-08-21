Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28.8 days.

Plaza Retail REIT stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $3.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAZRF shares. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Plaza Retail REIT operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops and redevelops unenclosed and enclosed retail real estate in Atlantic Canada, Québec and Ontario. The company was founded by Michael Zakuta and Earl Brewer in 1999 and is headquartered in Fredericton, Canada.

