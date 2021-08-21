Playa Hotels & Resorts to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.24). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

PLYA has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.22. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $3.76 and a one year high of $8.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 76.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. The business’s revenue was up 13016.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $334,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 155,000 shares of company stock worth $1,120,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYA. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,634,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,152,000 after purchasing an additional 728,718 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,558,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,160,000 after purchasing an additional 703,469 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 200.7% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,634,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,766,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

