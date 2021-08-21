Platinum Asia Investments Limited (ASX:PAI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Platinum Asia Investments Limited (ASX:PAI) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This is an increase from Platinum Asia Investments’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

Platinum Asia Investments Company Profile

Platinum Asia Investments Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Platinum Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia ex Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

