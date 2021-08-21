Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.070-$-0.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14 million-$16 million.

NASDAQ:PXLW traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 11,578,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,380. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $233.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.06. Pixelworks has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $4.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 65.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pixelworks will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pixelworks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pixelworks stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.09% of Pixelworks worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

