Pivot Token (PVT) Price Up 0.9% This Week

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Pivot Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $2.04 million and $536,520.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pivot Token has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00057376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00014895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.58 or 0.00815533 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00048310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.98 or 0.00105294 BTC.

Pivot Token Coin Profile

Pivot Token is a coin. Its launch date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

