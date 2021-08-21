Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF)

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Xponential Fitness presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.25.

XPOF stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. Xponential Fitness has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $13.10.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

