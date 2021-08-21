Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,556 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 82.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 330.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $204.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

NYSE:PXD opened at $141.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 104.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company’s revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.