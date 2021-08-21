Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes $108,000 Position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

KEP stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Korea Electric Power Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Nomura lowered Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. lowered Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

