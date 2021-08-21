Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 25,681 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 277,325 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,681 shares during the period. Ford Motor comprises 1.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 241.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,800,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $58,800,000 after buying an additional 3,394,640 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $54,593,000 after buying an additional 726,473 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3,099.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 202,817 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after buying an additional 196,477 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. 48.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $12.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.18. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.