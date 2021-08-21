Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Makes New Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,031,505,000 after buying an additional 463,813 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,288,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,059,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,257,145,000 after purchasing an additional 173,374 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,442,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,056,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,364 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $141.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.85. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.56 and a twelve month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other T-Mobile US news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,101.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total value of $1,443,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,997,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 48,970 shares of company stock valued at $7,050,902. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.44.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

