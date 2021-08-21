Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Makes New $207,000 Investment in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 909 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 739 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of VeriSign by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total value of $134,633.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,455,656.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $1,358,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 812,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,040,062.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,665 shares of company stock worth $3,504,679 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. upped their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

VRSN stock opened at $213.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.82. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.60 and a 12-month high of $234.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $222.38.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.