Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 126,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,568,000 after buying an additional 26,718 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at $796,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,933,000 after buying an additional 27,399 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. 28.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RACE opened at $214.12 on Friday. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $176.03 and a fifty-two week high of $233.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.32.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a return on equity of 43.39% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target (down from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.78.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

