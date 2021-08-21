Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires 230 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,640 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BUD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,473 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $10,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,757 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,318 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BUD opened at $59.96 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $118.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.41.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BUD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

