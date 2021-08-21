Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Trims Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,880 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Owens Corning by 3,875.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 51.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the second quarter valued at $59,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.06.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $92.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $63.03 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.54.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

