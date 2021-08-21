Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,802 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 134.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 28,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,092 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 12.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 66,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 10.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 14.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 101,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 5.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $38.12 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.82.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($4.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAL. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

