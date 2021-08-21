Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 21,904 Shares of Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) by 22.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,904 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Renalytix AI were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RNLX. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renalytix AI during the first quarter worth $39,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Renalytix AI in the first quarter valued at $4,130,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Renalytix AI by 203.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Renalytix AI in the first quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, Skye Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix AI during the first quarter valued at about $565,000. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renalytix AI stock opened at $25.57 on Friday. Renalytix AI plc has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $35.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.41. The company has a market cap of $923.46 million and a P/E ratio of -159.81.

Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Renalytix AI plc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Renalytix AI in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renalytix AI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 19th.

Renalytix AI

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

