Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 53.0% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth $38,000. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total value of $985,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.79, for a total transaction of $54,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES opened at $92.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.31. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $96.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 13.11%. Research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

