Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Excalibur Management Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% during the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 72.1% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. 37.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $166.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $186.99.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

