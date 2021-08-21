Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,819 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,561,122,000 after purchasing an additional 273,141 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in NIKE by 15.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,653,972,000 after purchasing an additional 910,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,059,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,469,680,000 after purchasing an additional 105,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $167.79 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.75 and a 12 month high of $174.38. The company has a market cap of $265.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen raised their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lowered their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,203,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.