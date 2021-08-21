Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,223 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 40.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 157,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,215,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 3.0% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the first quarter worth $215,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WRK stock opened at $49.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WRK. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.82.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

