Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Acquires 769 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $371,192,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 42.5% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 915 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 689 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 19.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 742 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX opened at $546.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $521.81. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $458.60 and a fifty-two week high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

