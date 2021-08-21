Phore Achieves Market Cap of $4.85 Million (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded up 40.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Phore coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phore has a market cap of $4.85 million and $16,902.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00013856 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009561 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.93 or 0.00176763 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Phore

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,808,341 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.