Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 36.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.72. The company had a trading volume of 35,157,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,534,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.25. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

