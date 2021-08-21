Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) Short Interest Up 19.3% in July

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,200 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the July 15th total of 160,300 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:PTPI opened at $2.27 on Friday. Petros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $5.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05.

Get Petros Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Petros Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Petros Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 18,796 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Petros Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Petros Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 42,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.47% of the company’s stock.

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for men's health issues in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Prescription Medications and Medical Devices. The company develops H100, a novel and patented topical formulation candidate for the treatment of acute Peyronie's disease.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petros Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.